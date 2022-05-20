Posted: May 20, 2022 8:31 PMUpdated: May 20, 2022 8:44 PM

The Bartlesville Class of 2022 received their diplomas on a beautiful Friday night at Custer Stadium. The High School Orchestra gave a rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner and Suchi Jane gave the Pledge of Allegiance. Class President Liam Wisner and Student Body President Irene Johnson addressed the audience and it was Johnson who gave these words of wisdom to her classmates and others in attendance.

The class of 2022 has earned more than 3.5 million dollars in scholarships. Matt Fries and Morgan King were academic all-state, while Charles Olsen, Tarun Vinodkumar and King were national merit finalists.