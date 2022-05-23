News
Osage County
Event in Osage County to Help a Family This Weekend
Ty Loftis
The Osage County Fairgrounds will play host to the first annual, Bucking for Bryar Bulls and Ranch Broncs Rodeo this Saturday. All proceeds raised will help a family whose child was born early, as event organizer Kaitlyn Flanary explains to the Board of Osage County Commissioners.
T-shirts are available, admission is $5 and concessions will be available. If interested in entering, call 580-665-0493.
