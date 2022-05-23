Posted: May 23, 2022 11:59 AMUpdated: May 23, 2022 12:00 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Fairgrounds will play host to the first annual, Bucking for Bryar Bulls and Ranch Broncs Rodeo this Saturday. All proceeds raised will help a family whose child was born early, as event organizer Kaitlyn Flanary explains to the Board of Osage County Commissioners.

T-shirts are available, admission is $5 and concessions will be available. If interested in entering, call 580-665-0493.