Posted: May 23, 2022 12:39 PMUpdated: May 23, 2022 12:39 PM

Garrett Giles

The Arvest Foundation recently made a $5,000 donation to AbilityWorks of Oklahoma.

Arvest commercial banker Rachelle Wilson presented the check to AbilityWorks chief executive officer Becky Ingram, AbilityWorks Thrift Store associate Megan Proctor, and board members Janie Kirkpatrick and Andy Novak.

“It is our pleasure to present this donation on behalf of the Arvest Foundation to support AbilityWorks’ mission of empowering individuals,” said Wilson. “The organization’s comprehensive programs have been helping local residents for over 60 years.”

AbilityWorks’ purpose is to empower individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities to reach their fullest potential. To achieve this, team members teach daily living and employment skills and promote independence and meaningful lives. The funds from the donation will be used to help purchase new furniture and appliances for its group homes.

AbilityWorks has been advocating for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities since the 1950s supporting individuals in both the vocational and residential models.

“We are so appreciative of the Arvest Foundation’s continued support of our programs that provide skill training to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities,” said Ingram. “We would not have the ability to do what we do without continuous and generous support from the Arvest Foundation and many other donors throughout the city of Bartlesville and the surrounding areas. Thank you so much!”

The Arvest Foundation seeks to provide funding to grantees who are actively working to create positive change for others. Major areas of focus include: K-12 education, economic development, and enhancing the quality of life throughout the Arvest footprint.