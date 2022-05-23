Posted: May 23, 2022 2:09 PMUpdated: May 23, 2022 2:10 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners signed the financial report that Nutrition Director Kyme Vincent presented to the Board on Monday morning. Vincent said they are right on target for budget projections during this fiscal year and explains how things have changed since COVID-19 cases have began to decline.

Vincent hopes that the drive-thru service will continue and says they recently hired a new person who conducts in-home assessments.