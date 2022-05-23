Posted: May 23, 2022 3:26 PMUpdated: May 23, 2022 3:26 PM

Ty Loftis

Districts one and two in Osage County have been working on starting an overlay project on Javine Rd. stretching from Highway 20 to Highway 11, which would cover nearly 11 miles of roadway. Pending legal counsel's approval, the Board signed an MOU with the Osage Nation at Monday's meeting and District One Commissioner Randall Jones explains where crews will be working.

It is going to take several days to deliver all of the needed asphalt to complete this project. This is why the Board opted to use no more than $350,000 out of the commissioner's project account to let an outside company do this.

Jones is optimistic they can begin work on the project in early July.