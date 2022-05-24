Posted: May 24, 2022 11:38 AMUpdated: May 24, 2022 11:38 AM

Ty Loftis

In an effort to combat the fight against human trafficking, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt signed a bill creating the Human Trafficking Response Unit. The Attorney General’s Office would oversee this new venture.

Republican Representative Jeff Boatman authored the bill in hopes there will be better communication better communication between agencies across Oklahoma. The new unit would help create a database so law enforcement agencies and support groups could share information and they would also create training programs for law enforcement agencies and victims alike. Boatman had this to say on the bill:

“I hope that we can get back together and talk about how trafficking used to be a problem in Oklahoma. How we rose up and committed efforts to it, and this is part of the country where traffickers are afraid to play in.”

This law takes effect immediately and two other bills would help fund the bill. Those are currently being sent to the governor’s desk.