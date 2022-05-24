Posted: May 24, 2022 11:52 AMUpdated: May 24, 2022 11:52 AM

Tom Davis

Stormwalker Ranch has a passion for “helping horses help people.” Using proven techniques and unique experiences, the Ranch works to help people build meaningful connections and relationships, develop skills for personal growth and uncover thoughts, behaviors and actions that keep them stuck in unhealthy patterns.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION,Development Director Kelly Goodall and Executive Director Steve Lindquist talked about the HALO program.

Steve Lindquist said, "The team at the ranch, both horses and human, provide our clients with Horse Assisted Learning Opportunities. We provide these opportunities through our programs and through events. Ultimately both the programs and the events at the ranch are put together to support our mission of helping organizations and individuals by using the equine partnership to constructively address life issues and build healthy relationships with their Creator, family, friends and community. Ranch programs support, Public and Private Schools, Youth Mentorship, Veterans, Victims of Substance Abuse and everyday members of our community who need an alternative to traditional counseling or therapy."