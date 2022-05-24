Posted: May 24, 2022 2:39 PMUpdated: May 24, 2022 2:39 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Nutrition Department will be serving upwards of 560 people throughout the county to start the 2022-2023 fiscal year. At Monday's commissioner's meeting, the Board was presented with a grant application in which Title III funding totaled just over $525,000 and funding from the Nutrition Services Incentives Program was nearly $30,000. Nutrition Director Kyme Vincent explains how this money will be used.

Funding from the incentive program is federal money, as it is a USDA loan. Vincent hopes that money will increase, as the federal government has a different fiscal year than the State of Oklahoma.