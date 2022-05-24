Posted: May 24, 2022 2:42 PMUpdated: May 24, 2022 2:42 PM

Ty Loftis

As designs continue for the remodel of the Osage County Courthouse and the creation of an annex, Matt Littleton with Cardinal Building Solutions was at Monday's County Commissioners meeting talking about overseeing the project. Littleton said he is an advocate for owners on commercial construction projects and explains to the Board what services his firm offers.

Littleton says a few of the areas they would provide assistance in include the bidding process, reviewing designs and meeting with the design team.

Littleton said once the work starts, they would do daily site visits with daily reports making sure everything is going well. There was no action taken on hiring the firm, as it was only up for discussion at Monday's meeting.