Posted: May 25, 2022 10:16 AMUpdated: May 25, 2022 10:16 AM

Garrett Giles

Broadway in Bartlesville has two great shows coming to the Bartlesville Community Center in June.

First up is "Scooby-Doo! and The Lost City of Gold" on Friday, June 3, at 7:30 p.m. Then, the Blue Man Group takes over on Wednesday, June 22, at 7:30 p.m.

BCC Event Coordinator Allison Swift says fun will be had. Swift says professional, theatrical performers from New York are coming to Bartlesville for these performances. She says it is real and exciting.

Single tickets range from $25 to $69. To purchase tickets, call 918.337.2787, drop by the BCC Box Office at 300 SE Adams Boulevard, or visit the BCC website here.