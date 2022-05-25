Posted: May 25, 2022 10:21 AMUpdated: May 25, 2022 10:22 AM

Ty Loftis

It was recently announced that a monster truck show is coming to the Osage County Fairgrounds in Pawhuska on Saturday, June 25th.

Discount tickets are on sale now to see local drivers compete in the Tuff Truck Races, Modified Races and Lawn Mower Races. Registration begins at 4 p.m. with hot laps starting at 4:30 p.m. Gates will then open at 5 p.m.

Ticket prices will increase as the event gets closer. For questions on registration or how to get tickets, you can call 940-683-4742.