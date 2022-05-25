News
Ramona
Posted: May 25, 2022 10:33 AMUpdated: May 25, 2022 10:33 AM
Caney Valley High School Graduation to Air on KRIG
Garrett Giles
The graduation ceremony for Caney Valley High School in Ramona is set to take place in the Holly Ward Gymnasium on Thursday, May 26, at 7:30 p.m.
CVHS will use the football field parking area and will run shuttle buses starting at 6:30 p.m. The school staff asks that parking around the campus be reserved for elderly and handicapped individuals only.
Real Country KRIG 104.9 will have a live radio broadcast of the commencement ceremony, starting at 7:30 p.m. The broadcast is made possible thanks to Bartnet IP, Totah Communications, and Totel CSI.
« Back to News