Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

News

Bartlesville

Posted: May 25, 2022 1:30 PMUpdated: May 25, 2022 1:35 PM

Teacher Appreciation Picnic in the Park Set for June 9

Share on RSS

 

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville Ladies Connection invites educators and school personnel to attend its "Teacher Appreciation Picnic in the Park."

The event will take place on Thursday, June 9, from 11:45 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the City Park Shelter east of Richard Kane YMCA near the intersection of Cherokee Avenue and Tuxedo Boulevard in Bartlesville. Cost for lunch, the program and the prizes is $9. Everything is free to school personnel.

Bring your own lawn chair and enjoy listening to Texan Tammy Sinclair, a high school teacher, conference and retreat speaker, and a blogger and writer.

If there is rain, the event will be held at Crossing 2nd, 215 E. 2nd Street.

RSVP by noon on Tuesday, June 7 to Carol L at 785.840.8128 or Carol S at 918.333.5368. You can also register by sending an email to bladiesconnection@gmail.com or by texting 918.397.7388.

Reservations necessary – cancellations required. No membership dues – invite a friend.


« Back to News