Posted: May 25, 2022 2:51 PMUpdated: May 25, 2022 2:51 PM

Max Gross

A Dewey man was arrested for the second time this month on a stalking charge. Dominique Thomas appeared out of custody at the Washington County Courthouse on Wednesday where charges were presented. Thomas posted a $5,000 bond.

According to an affidavit, the alleged incident occurred at the Jane Phillips Medical Center in Bartlesville. Two separate occurrences were reported on different dates in early April. A female victim stated that Thomas followed her into her work space at the hospital. She claimed to have heard a camera going off behind her.

Security footage showed Thomas loitering in the lobby prior to the victim’s arrival. It is believed that he had observed her pattern enough to know when she arrives. The victim claimed Thomas was close behind her and was almost touching her. A witness confirmed this and said the victim looked terrified.

Thomas was also arrested for allegedly attempting to take lewd pictures of a female at Dollar General in Dewey. Thomas was arrested for these charges and appeared in court on May 13. He has posted bond for both cases.