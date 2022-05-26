News
Bartlesville
Posted: May 26, 2022 9:54 AMUpdated: May 26, 2022 9:55 AM
PODCAST: Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. Proposes Options Within McGirt
Tom Davis
Everyone wants to go to sleep at night feeling they are protected. That's according to Cherokee Nation Pricipal Chief Chuck Hoskin. He is proposing some "options" for law enforcement and the legal system to protect all citizens while maintaining the spirit of the US Supreme Court McGirt decision.
Also, in this podcast, Chief Hoskin talks about the funds the nation had contributed the area fire depatments.
« Back to News