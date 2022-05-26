Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Posted: May 26, 2022 9:54 AMUpdated: May 26, 2022 9:55 AM

PODCAST: Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. Proposes Options Within McGirt

Tom Davis
 
 
Everyone wants to go to sleep at night feeling they are protected. That's according to Cherokee Nation Pricipal Chief Chuck Hoskin. He is proposing some "options" for law enforcement and the legal system to protect all citizens while maintaining the spirit of the US Supreme Court McGirt decision.
 
Also, in this podcast, Chief Hoskin talks about the funds the nation had contributed the area fire depatments.
 
 


