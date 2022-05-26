Posted: May 26, 2022 10:17 AMUpdated: May 26, 2022 10:17 AM

Ty Loftis

Waters from the heavy rainfall over the last few days continue to recede in Osage County and while we don't know the full extent of the damage, Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts said county workers should be able to begin assessing things later today.

Roberts said they did have to shut down a few roads in low-lying areas over the course of the last few days for a short time. Roberts went on to talk about the rainfall total across the county.