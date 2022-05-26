Posted: May 26, 2022 10:45 AMUpdated: May 26, 2022 10:47 AM

Garrett Giles

A book published by Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation receives national attention.

mybookprinter.com featured “Goodnight Bartlesville” for the month of May and interviewed BPSF Executive Director Blair Ellis. The book acted as a fundraiser for the Foundation, which raises private donations for Bartlesville Public Schools, which is comprised 6,000 kids and 700 staff in the district.

The idea behind the book is to take readers on a tour of Bartlesville, and all the great things there are to see and do in the community. It highlights which areas are the most special to our residents.

This book is not only to help our students develop a love of reading, being able to read about things they see every day around their town, but also to develop a sense of community pride for our readers.

More on the feature written by mybookprinter.com can be read here.