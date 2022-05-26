Posted: May 26, 2022 10:58 AMUpdated: May 26, 2022 10:58 AM

Ty Loftis

The final piece of the puzzle has been put in place to construct a new Wahzhazhe Health Center, as last week the Osage Nation purchased the property at 310 E. Main Street in Pawhuska, otherwise known as the old Safeway. The property was bought for just over $262,000.

Over the last 16 months, multiple properties have been purchased in downtown Pawhuska to build a state-of-the-art healthcare facility that will stretch two blocks. The location is designed to provide both easy access and meet the needs of a growing population, as Health Authority Board Chair Cindra Shangreau explains:

“ I am thrilled that this has come to fruition. This new center is going to make a massive impact on the services we are able to provide to our patients, as well as the downtown Pawhuska landscape.”