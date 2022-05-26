Posted: May 26, 2022 1:14 PMUpdated: May 26, 2022 1:21 PM

Garrett Giles

As he prepares to travel to the southern border, Senator James Lankford, the lead Republican on the Border Management Subcommittee of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, speaks in support of a resolution of disapproval under the Congressional Review Act (CRA) to dissolve a proposed Biden Administration rule that would illegally upend the process by which the US government grants asylum claims to migrants.

Lankford joined Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) and 29 Senators to introduce the resolution in April. The resolution failed to pass in the Senate in a vote of 46 to 48.

On Thursday, Senator Lankford had this to say on the Senate floor:

“We have 8,000 people a day that are illegally crossing the border, currently ICE is deporting 203 people a day. With 8,000 people a day crossing, 203 people actually being deported, you see the math here. They're not trying to stop the flow. They're not trying to disincentivize this. We need to actually get serious about this.”

Lankford sent a letter to Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on his concerns about efforts to re-implement the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program, known as the “Remain in Mexico” policy for asylum seekers. Lankford has repeatedly asked for information and raised significant questions about whether DHS is following the District Court’s order to resume the program in “good faith.”

Lankford is leading the charge to push back on the Biden Administration’s plans to revoke temporary, pandemic-related Title 42 authority as early as May 23 and to stop the ongoing chaos at the southern border amid Biden’s hypocrisy about COVID. After the highest year on record for illegal crossings this past year and 221,000 encounters of border crossers last month, Lankford introduced the Public Health and Border Security Act to require all COVID-19 related national states of emergency to be lifted before Title 42 is officially terminated until a workable plan to replace it is put in place.

Lankford is headed to the border on Friday for the second time this year to assess the current situation.