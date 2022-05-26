Posted: May 26, 2022 2:27 PMUpdated: May 26, 2022 2:29 PM

Garrett Giles

Washington County Sheriff Scott Owen shares fond memories of former Undersheriff Dennis Nix.

Sheriff Owen says he had been friends and brothers in law enforcement with Nix since 1985. Owen says it is sad that his passing came about. He says he is leaving quite a legacy behind.

Nix suffered a heart attack and passed away unexpectedly at the age of 77 on Sunday, May 22. Sheriff Owen says he has no doubts that Nix is in the hereafter with the Lord as he was a devoted, born-again Christian. He says the Lord decided he need another investigator and undersheriff upstairs.

As citizens, Sheriff Owen says we should remember Nix as the model undersheriff that all lawmen should inspire to be. He says Nix's career was a reflection of what is right and just.

Nix started his law enforcement career with the Bartlesville Police Department (BPD) in 1968, serving as an officer for five years and as a detective with the Criminal Investigations Division for 15. He was one of the first certified bomb technicians in Oklahoma, and he was the first K-9 handler in Washington County. His work with the area's first K-9, "Stray," helped set the pace for those who would come after.

Following his retirement with BPD, Nix served with the Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) as an investigator. Later in his career, he would serve as WCSO's undersheriff.

Nix was God's gift to the community. Sheriff Owen says God puts certain people in certain places to do certain jobs. Owen says Nix was a devoted officer, investigator, undersheriff, father, and community member. He says Nix was a fine lawman that had nothing bad to say about anybody, so he will be sorely missed in our community.

Services are set to take place at Bartlesville First Baptist Church at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, May 27. Interment will follow at the Dewey Cemetery. The Bartlesville Police Department and the Washington County Sheriff's Office will provide honor guard services. Bartlesville First Baptist Church will live-stream the services on Facebook.

Local law enforcement agencies are putting guards out over Nix's casket at the church on Thursday and some part of the day on Friday. Sheriff Owen says this is a tradition in law enforcement for officers and deputies as they guard over the casket during certain periods of visitation and/or during funeral services. He says it is an honor for the WCSO and other officers to do this because Nix is more than worthy of the tradition; He says Undersheriff Nix is worth of their respects.

Sheriff Owen thanks the Nix family for their commitment to the law enforcement community. He says they love them and will continue to hold them up.