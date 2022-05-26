Posted: May 26, 2022 3:33 PMUpdated: May 26, 2022 3:33 PM

Ty Loftis

A low-cost vaccine clinic for dogs and cats will be available on Saturday, June 4th in Skiatook. While supplies last, microchips will cost $20, while heart worm testing and rabies shots will cost $6. Other services will be offered at the clinic.

The event is set to last from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Skiatook's Paws and Claws, located at 4605 W C Rogers Blvd.