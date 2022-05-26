Posted: May 26, 2022 7:09 PMUpdated: May 26, 2022 8:16 PM

Garrett Giles

A packed Holly C. Ward gymnasium on the Caney Valley Public Schools' campus sees loved ones look on as their graduates receive their diplomas.

40 seniors would walk across the basketball court during the commencement ceremony on Thursday evening. Class Vice President Tanner Ryan would give the welcome after the processional, and Class Representative Daniel Barham led the audience in a prayer before Valedictorian and 2022 Class President Brayden Peckham would give his address.

Caney Valley High School Faculty Member Rodney Thomas had the honor of giving the senior charge. In closing, Thomas told the seniors that the game of life is about to begin. He encouraged the graduates to analyze their next aspect of life that they would like to find success in and get started chasing their dream.

Principal Travis Lashbrook presented the seniors shortly thereafter. Then, CVPS Superintendent Dr. Steven Cantrell would lead the seniors in the turning of their tassels.

The Caney Valley High School graduation aired live on Real Country KRIG 104.9, courtesy of Bartnet IP, Totel CSI, and Totah Communications.

The graphic below lists the graduating Class of 2022 from Caney Valley High School, courtesy of Caney Valley Public Schools.