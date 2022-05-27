Posted: May 27, 2022 3:29 AMUpdated: May 27, 2022 3:29 AM

Tom Davis

The Washington County Republican Party in partnership with Bartlesville Radio hosted a pair of candidate forums Thurdsay at the Oklahoma Wesleyan University Chapel.

The first of two forums featured OK House District 11 incumbent Wendi Stearman and challenger John B. Kane at 6pm. The US Senate candidates forum took place shortly therafter.

The forums were carried live on KWONTV.com, KWON AM 1400/FM 93.3 and 95.1 with Tom Davis serving as your moderator.

The forums were sponsored on KWON by Phillips 66, Wooden Buffalo, LPL Painting and Timmons Sheet Metal.