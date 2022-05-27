Posted: May 27, 2022 9:51 AMUpdated: May 27, 2022 9:56 AM

Tom Davis

Jo Glenn has been an Oklahoman all her life. As a member of this community, she has been a devoted member of the Tulsa Democratic Party, including three years as party chairman.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Glenn said she knows the importance of empowering individuals and communities to have the ability to spark change in their lives or state.

Jo Glenn said her message has always been service: "As a public school teacher and former public prosecutor for the City of Tulsa, I understand the impact of having a strong advocate in your corner. As your United States Senator, she said she would advocate for all us. Even in disagreement, there is no room for hostility or attacks on democracy as we have seen in the last few years. I look forward to connection our communities through compassionate, understanding, dialogue."

Glenn said the Senator Lankford has betrayed the trust of his constituents and has not represented each Oklahoman fairly. She pointed to January 6th and claimed Lankford was a part of a group that tried to to overturn a free and fair election.