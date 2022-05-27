Posted: May 27, 2022 10:11 AMUpdated: May 27, 2022 10:11 AM

Evan Fahrbach

The Disicples Christian Church is hosting a fundraiser to help a business in need. The “Supercentro” located in the Comanche Center in Bartlesville is in danger of going out of business.

Concerned citizens are holding a homemade Mexican Cuisine Buffet fundraiser on Sunday at 1:00 to benefit the store. It is $13 per person, while kids and veterans eat free.

There will also be a garage sale taking place at 213 S. Comanche this weekend to help fundraise and donations will be accepted.