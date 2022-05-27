Posted: May 27, 2022 10:22 AMUpdated: May 27, 2022 10:28 AM

Tom Davis

OKM Music's Mikala Curless appeared on COMMUNITY CONNECTION to remind everyone of the great children's programs and showcase series as The OKM Music Festival nears.

Especially for Kids Schedule:

Friday, June 3rd, at 10:00 a.m.- Disney Karaoke in Ambler Hall in Bartlesville.

5:00 p.m.- Bring your lawn chair and watch Rock Pipestem and the children of the Osage Tribe perform at Sooner Park Band Shell for the opening of Sunfest

Saturday, June 4th

2:00 p.m.- Mad Hatter Prince and Princess Tea Party (Alice in Wonderland) with Harpist, Lorelei Barton at Sare Building (2nd floor) Admission: $15 per person at 100 SW Frank Phillips Blvd, Bartlesville.

Sunday, June 5th

6:00 p.m.- Disney Song Box Bingo and Pizza with Michel Duncan and Jacky Manning LIVE on KYFM 100.1 FM. In order to play Songbox, swing by the OKM Office June 1-3 from 9am to 5pm and Saturday, June 4 from 9am to 12pm to pick up your Songbox cards and pizza vouchers.

Monday, June 6th

10:00 a.m. & 3:00 p.m.- Storytime and art project, “Coat of Many Colors”, on the 2nd Floor of the Bartlesville Public Library at 600 S Johnstone Ave, Bartlesville.

Tuesday, June 7th- Bartlesville

10:00 a.m.- Sensational Strings Storytime: Violin, “Ferdinand the Bull”, in Ambler Hall 415 SE Dewey, Bartlesville.

1:00 p.m.- Sensational Strings Storytime: Ukulele, “Ferdinand the Bull”, in Ambler Hall 415 SE Dewey, Bartlesville.

Tuesday, June 7th- Tulsa

11:00 a.m.- Mesner Puppet Theater present “How to Snag a Sea Monster” at Hardesty Regional Library in Connors Cove Children’s Theater, Tulsa

2:00 p.m.- Mesner Puppet Theater present “How to Snag a Sea Monster” at Hardesty Regional Library in Connors Cove Children’s Theater, Tulsa

7:00 p.m.- Mesner Puppet Theater presents “Ringo’s Sing Along Road Trip” at Hardesty Regional Library in Connors Cove Children’s Theater at 8316 E 93rd St, Tulsa.

Wednesday, June 8th

10:00 a.m.- Mesner Puppet Theater presents “Ringo’s Sing Along Road Trip” in Ambler Hall at 415 SE Dewey, Bartlesville

1:00 p.m.- Mesner Puppet Theater presents “Ringo’s Sing Along Road Trip” in Ambler Hall 415 SE Dewey, Bartlesville

Thursday, June 9th

10:30 a.m.- Storybook Dancers with Mikala and Gianna Curless in Ambler Hall at 415 SE Dewey, Bartlesville.

1:00 p.m.- “Top Hats and Tails, Bows and Ballroom” with Mikala and Gianna Curless in Ambler Hall at 415 SE Dewey, Bartlesville.

All Showcase events are free to the public; however, seating is limited. RSVP below to reserve your spot to these unique and amazing performances.

2022 Showcase Schedule

Mozart Snapshots and Mozart Café

Staring: Katie Mahan

June 9th-13th 9:00 a.m. // Ambler Hall

General Admission: Free

Join us each morning of the Festival as we sip coffee and eat pastries while watching the history of Mozart and his music come to life in a unique, educational way featuring the beautifully talented Katie Mahan on piano.

CRUSA String Quartet

Friday, June 10, 10:30 a.m. // Ambler Hall

General Admission: Free

Fun fact: CRUSA String Quartet’s name is the result of its members’ countries of origin: Columbia, Russia, and the USA.

Madi McGuire

Friday, June 10, 5:00 p.m. // Woolaroc Museum & Wildlife Preserve

Madi is the youth spotlight act at our Country Night at Woolaroc featuring Hot Club of Cow Town.

Fun fact: Madi first picked up the guitar and began writing songs at 9 years old and quickly developed a love for it. Now, years later, she has released her first single, “What Girls are For”.

Rose Rock String Quartet

Saturday, June 11, 10:00 a.m. // Bartlesville Community Center: Community Hall

General Admission: Free

Fun fact: The Rose Rock String Quartet is a Tulsa-based music group that plays a wide range of repertoire.

Ad Lib Singers

Saturday, June 11, 12:00 p.m. // Bartlesville Community Center: Community Hall

General Admission: Free

Fun fact: The Ad Lib Singers were formed in 1994 after “The Philtones” (from Phillips Petroleum Company) dissolved. Several members of the group wanted to continue.

Opus 76 Quartet

Saturday, June 11, 4:00 p.m. // Bartlesville Community Center: Community Hall

General Admission: Free

Fun fact: During the Pandemic of 2020, The Opus 76 Quartet performed and recorded all 18 Beethoven String Quartets in front of a live audience over a six week period.

Festival Brunch featuring

King Cabbage Brass Band

Sunday, June 12, 11:00 a.m. // Bartlesville Community Center: Community Hall

General Admission: Free

Attendees can pre-order a Cajun brunch through the RSVP process but it is not a requirement. DEADLINE for brunch orders is Monday, June 6th.

Fun fact: King Cabbage Brass Band is Oklahoma’s only New Orleans-inspired brass band, performing pop, R&B, hip-hop, and more.