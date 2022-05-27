Posted: May 27, 2022 2:13 PMUpdated: May 27, 2022 2:20 PM

Garrett Giles

Oklahoma Tourism highlights Bartlesville in its latest episode of "The Weekender."

The video directs viewers to eat at the Price Tower Arts Center's Copper Restaurant + Bar, to stay at BarDew Valley Inn, and to play at both the OKM Music Festival, and the Woolaroc Museum and Wildlife Preserve.

The Weekender is Travel OK's weekly video series that highlights fun destinations around Oklahoma, so tune in to learn about what to do when you find yourself in Bartlesville.

You can watch The Weekender's highlights of the Bartlesville area here.