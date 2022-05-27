Posted: May 27, 2022 2:22 PMUpdated: May 27, 2022 2:22 PM

Ty Loftis

Barnsdall’s 69th annual Bigheart Day is upon us and this Memorial Day Weekend is sure to provide plenty of fun for everyone in attendance.

A fishing derby at Birch Lake kicks things off at 7 a.m. and a donation-style breakfast will follow at 8 a.m. at Assembly of God Church. The Bigheart Day Parade is set to take place at 10 a.m., which will follow the turtle race and frog jumping competition.

Throughout the day, there will be several events going on including a punt, pass and kick contest, alumni softball game, talent contest and a cornhole tournament. Vendors will be open throughout the day and fireworks will conclude the evening’s festivities at the football field.

A disc golf tournament will take place on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Lighthouse Church and the American Legion Post will put on a Memorial Day service on Monday at the Ethel Reece Cemetery. That is scheduled to start at 10 a.m.