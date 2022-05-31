Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Nowata County

Posted: May 31, 2022 1:21 PMUpdated: May 31, 2022 1:46 PM

NCSO: Two Arrested for Separate Domestic Abuse Cases

Garrett Giles

Two men in Nowata County are taken into custody for domestic abuse.

According to the Nowata County Sheriff's Office, 24-year-old Hunter Hindman was arrested in Delaware for domestic assault and battery. Hindman is accused of striking a girlfriend. A Cherokee Nation Tribal Judge set his bond at $10,000.

Meanwhile, 39-year-old Justin Lee was arrested in rural Nowata County for aggravated domestic assault and battery. Lee allegedly struck his girlfriend, breaking her nose. He also had a Cherokee Nation warrant for felon in possession of a firearm. Total bond for Lee has been set at $65,000.

Pictured below left to right: Hunter Hindman and Justin Lee

 


