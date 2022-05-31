Posted: May 31, 2022 1:34 PMUpdated: May 31, 2022 1:48 PM

Garrett Giles

A Bartlesville police officer wrangles a black rat snake to justice.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department (BPD), Officer McCall recently came to a homeowner's rescue. Officer McCall responded to the scene after he received a call that the snake was nestled between the resident's front entryway and the screen door.

Officer McCall was able to grab the non-venomous snake and safely relocated the scaled-being.

Photo courtesy: BPD