Posted: May 31, 2022 1:57 PMUpdated: May 31, 2022 1:57 PM

Ty Loftis

During Monday’s Osage County Commissioners meeting, Board members had the option to purchase a surveillance system for nearly $240,000 from Digi Security Systems for the Sheriff’s Office. Ronnie Stevens with the Sheriff’s Office says it includes audio and is the same security system several casinos use.

This security system will be paid out of CARES Act funding the county has collected.