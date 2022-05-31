Posted: May 31, 2022 3:09 PMUpdated: May 31, 2022 3:09 PM

Ty Loftis

During last week's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, former commissioner for district two, Kevin Paslay re-visited the idea of building an annex in Skiatook for citizens to conduct business so that they didn't have to drive all the way to Pawhuska. That was up for discussion at Tuesday's meeting, but Paslay wasn't there to give his reasons on why he believed it was such a good idea.

This has been a topic of discussion dating back to when Paslay was in office and it is District One Commissioner Randall Jones who believes it is time to move on.

Paslay did inform County Clerk Robin Slack that he intends to come to next week's meeting so that he can discuss the matter further.