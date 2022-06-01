Posted: Jun 01, 2022 4:01 AMUpdated: Jun 01, 2022 4:01 AM

A plan to house children in Green Country who illegally crossed the US border is no longer happening.

Our News Partners ant News on 6 reports that Cherokee Nation Businesses wanted to use a building at the Cherokee Industrial Park near Owasso to house up to 4,000 children.

The board voted to deny the request three to one.

In a statement Cherokee Nation Businesses CEO Chuck Garrett said, "We are disappointed the Board did not approve our request. There are many children in need of compassionate care and humanitarian services. Rest assured, we will immediately begin to work alternative solutions to help meet the vital needs of our government partner."