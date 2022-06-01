Posted: Jun 01, 2022 10:28 AMUpdated: Jun 01, 2022 12:31 PM

Garrett Giles

The Sizzlin' Summer Series at Unity Square in downtown Bartlesville will kick off its third season this month.

Bartlesville Community Center (BCC / The Center) Event Coordinator Allison Swift says they will celebrate The Center's 40th birthday to get things started off right on Friday, June 17, from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. Swift says Michael Colaw will open with the Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra performing at 7:00 p.m. She says there will be prizes and food trucks.

There will be activities for children. You can visit the Price Tower Plaza and stick around for the 2022 Sizzlin' Summer Series t-shirt unveiling, too.

This is a free family-friendly outdoor concert event. Bring your lawn chair or a picnic blanket.

The "Wild, Wild West" will take over the Sizzlin' Summer Series on Friday, July 8, from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. The Red Dirt Rangers, an Oklahoma-based band, will be featured. A mechanical bull, lawn games, and a cornhole competition will be available. The kiddos can cool off with a firetruck as local firemen will turn on the water hose. Dine on classic Oklahoma BBQ and grab a drink.

The Sizzlin' Summer Series will end on Friday, Aug. 19, with a "Back to School Bash," from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. Party Band and Weston Horn & The Hush will be featured performers. You can enjoy classic American fare with burgers, hot dogs, and brats from food trucks. Area vendors will be on-site with local school swag. Bring extra school supplies for a chance to win a Bartlesville High School Football Pass. A Bruins-themed scavenger hunt, crafts, lawn games, volleyball, and more fun will be available.

For more information, visit unitysquarebville.com or call The Center at 918.337.2787.