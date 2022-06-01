Posted: Jun 01, 2022 11:24 AMUpdated: Jun 01, 2022 11:24 AM

Ty Loftis

The Constantine Theater in Pawhuska will kick off its summer concert series this week. Jake Flint will perform two shows on Thursday evening and Chloe Johns will perform on Friday. Show times are at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. respectively.

There have been upgrades made to the venue over the last several months and admission is $5 to attend shows throughout the summer.