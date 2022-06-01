Posted: Jun 01, 2022 3:14 PMUpdated: Jun 01, 2022 3:14 PM

Another co-defendant has been arrested on a warrant as a part of an Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics investigation into a drug smuggling ring that largely took place in Washington County. Charles Hise appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Wednesday where he was arraigned on charges of conspiracy to deliver or manufacture a controlled dangerous substance.

According to an affidavit, Hise was in contact with Richard Lindsey, an Ocheleta man at the center of the investigation. Communication between Hise and Lindsey was intercepted by wiretap. The text message showed the two men discussing a potential purchase of a large quantity of methamphetamine.

Officers then followed the two men to Tulsa where they went to a residence on 124th Avenue. Officers believed the men were engaging in a transaction for two pounds of meth. Hise posted a $50,000 bond and appeared in court out of custody.