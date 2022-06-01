Crime Stoppers of Bartlesville lists Austin Prater as wanted for domestic abuse in its latest Wanted Wednesday post on social media.

If you know of Prater’s whereabouts, you can leave anonymous tips when you call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 918.336.CLUE. Tips can also be submitted at p3tips.com.

Tips that lead to an arrest are subject to a monetary reward.

For more information on Prater, Crime Stoppers of Bartlesville and Wanted Wednesday, click here.