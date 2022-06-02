Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Jun 02, 2022

Tragedy in Tulsa: 5 Die In Mass Shooting At Tulsa Doctor's Office

Tom Davis

 

Four people were killed Wednesday afternoon after a shooting at a doctor's office in Tulsa. A fifth person believed to be the suspect, died by suicide, Tulsa Police confirmed.

Officers were called Wednesday afternoon to the Warren Clinic near 64th Street and Yale Avenue, where a shooter entered the building with a long rifle and a handgun.

It is not yet known if the victims were patients or hospital staff.


