Posted: Jun 02, 2022 2:47 AMUpdated: Jun 02, 2022 2:47 AM
Tragedy in Tulsa: 5 Die In Mass Shooting At Tulsa Doctor's Office
Tom Davis
Four people were killed Wednesday afternoon after a shooting at a doctor's office in Tulsa. A fifth person believed to be the suspect, died by suicide, Tulsa Police confirmed.
Officers were called Wednesday afternoon to the Warren Clinic near 64th Street and Yale Avenue, where a shooter entered the building with a long rifle and a handgun.
It is not yet known if the victims were patients or hospital staff.
