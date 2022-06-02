Posted: Jun 02, 2022 2:47 AMUpdated: Jun 02, 2022 2:47 AM

Tom Davis

Four people were killed Wednesday afternoon after a shooting at a doctor's office in T u lsa . A fifth person believed to be the suspect, died by suicide, T ulsa Police confirmed.

Officers were called Wednesday afternoon to the War ren Clinic near 64th Street and Yale Avenue , where a shooter entered the building with a long rifle and a handgun.

It is not yet known if the victims were patients or hospital staff.