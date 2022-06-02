Posted: Jun 02, 2022 6:35 AMUpdated: Jun 02, 2022 6:47 AM

Tom Davis

The Green Country Republican Women's Club is still having their luncheon today. Due to the shooting in Tulsa yesterday, Congressman Hern will not be speaking.

Senator Julie Daniels will speak in Congressman Hern’s place and Senator Lankford is still coming to speak. Representative Judd Strom may also give a legislative update.