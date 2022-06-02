News
Oklahoma
GCRWC Event Will Go On Today Without Congressman Hern
Tom Davis
The Green Country Republican Women's Club is still having their luncheon today. Due to the shooting in Tulsa yesterday, Congressman Hern will not be speaking.
Senator Julie Daniels will speak in Congressman Hern’s place and Senator Lankford is still coming to speak. Representative Judd Strom may also give a legislative update.
The shooter in Tulsa has ties to Muskogee and Muskogee Police Chief Johnny Teehee is working on the investigation. He is still coming to our GCRWC luncheon today.
