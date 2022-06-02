Posted: Jun 02, 2022 9:39 AMUpdated: Jun 02, 2022 10:07 AM

Tulsa Police Chief Wendall Franklin identified the suspect that took the lives of a doctor and three hospital workers before taking his own as Michael Louis.

At a press confrence in Tulsa carried online by our news partners at News on 6, Chief Franklin said that Louis was angered at Dr. Preston Phillips who had recently performed back surgery on him. Louis complained of exreme pain and demanded more treatment just days prior to the shootings.

Franklin said that Louis purchased an AR 15 semi automatic rifle from a gun shop on June 1, 2022 and had earlier purchased a semi automatic hand gun from a pawn shop.

Louis entered Dr. Phillips' office with both guns shooting Stephanie Huse, Amanda Glen, William Love and Dr. Preston Phillips before taking his own life.

Officers and first responders were on the scene within 3 minutes of the first 911 call.