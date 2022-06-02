Posted: Jun 02, 2022 10:09 AMUpdated: Jun 02, 2022 10:09 AM

Ty Loftis

The City of Pawhuska swimming pool is officially open. Pool hours will be from noon to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

Daily passes cost $4 and senior citizens must pay $2. Anyone interested in purchasing a season pass must pay $25. You can also get up to three family members a season pass for $35. A Senior Citizen pass for the summer costs $15.

If you purchased a pass last year, go to City Hall so that they can get your family on the list.