Posted: Jun 02, 2022 10:29 AMUpdated: Jun 02, 2022 10:29 AM

Ty Loftis

The Oklahoma State Department of Health District Four will be bringing a mini health fair event to Nowata County this month. Available services during the event include anything from general welfare checks, to immunizations, physicals and much more. Regional Administrative Director James Thompson had this to say:

“We are excited to host these Mini Health Fairs to spotlight our programs and services in each county. Our hardworking and dedicated staff will be available to answer questions and connect clients to health department services and community resources.”

Personnel will be on hand to offer assistance with Medicaid and SoonerCare enrollment as well. The event in Nowata is set to take place at Spikes Park on Thursday, June 23rd at 10 a.m.