Posted: Jun 02, 2022 11:38 AMUpdated: Jun 02, 2022 11:39 AM

Garrett Giles

The National Weather Service (NWS) issues a flood warning for the Verdigris River in Independence, Kansas until Saturday.

According to City of Independence officials, the current forecast has the river reaching 38.9- feet which will cause flooding on Park Boulevard at Sycamore Street and the City Dam. The City will be closing dam access until the water recedes back down below the roadway.

The City will continue to monitor Park Boulevard. If water crosses the roadway, the street will be closed at Sycamore Street and Parkhurst on the north side of the ballpark.

