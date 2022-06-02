Posted: Jun 02, 2022 11:42 AMUpdated: Jun 02, 2022 11:42 AM

Ty Loftis

Wooden Buffalo will be holding its second year anniversary party this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. They will have door prizes, giveaways, discounts on select items and much more. You don’t have to be present to win.

Wooden Buffalo, located at 829 S. Madison Blvd. in Bartlesville, sells collectibles, crafts and other unique crafts. For further information, you can call 918-715-5002.