Posted: Jun 02, 2022 11:49 AMUpdated: Jun 02, 2022 11:49 AM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) offers active shooter training free of charge to the public.

Sheriff Scott Owen says it is the WCSO’s goal to inform citizens with the information they need to be safe. He says they have reached over 350 groups and over 50,000 people through this program, which began in 2016.

This announcement was made in the wake of recent shooting incidents in Taft and Tulsa in Oklahoma, and the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

WCSO has held this training locally and around the State of Oklahoma. The presentation centers around "Run, Hide, Fight," a concept originating in Houston, Texas. WCSO deputies present this concept along with what to expect from citizens during an active shooter event.

Presentations are approximately one hour long and are for a group of eight or more people. Call 918.332.4000 if your group is interested in this training and ask for Sheriff Scott Owen, Undersheriff Jon Copeland, or Deputy Carey Duniphin.