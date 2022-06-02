News
Sen. James Lanford at GCRWC Luncheon
Although the keynote speaker at the Green Country Republican Women's Club luncheon on Thursday-- Congressman Kevin Hern--cancelled, State Senator Julie Daniels, State Rep. Judd Strom and US Senator James Lankford kept the attendees up to date on what is happening in Washington DC and Oklahoma City.
Hern bowed out last night so he could stay in Tulsa to offer what help he could following a mass shooting at a hospital there on Wednesday that claimed four lives and the life of the shooter.
Senator Daniels explained, with frustration, that the state legislators are on a succeding session of which they voted to have and a special session in mid-June at the request of the Governor. The sessions are intended to work on reducing taxes and more properly appropriate ARPA funds.
Daniels views the exercise in doling out federal dollars that are one of the key reasons for our nation's spiraling inflation as "fighting over Monopoly money."
Representative Judd Strom revealed that the state lawmakers came in with over 3000 bills for consideration during this year's session and that only a little over 400 were signed into law.
US Senator James Lankford quickly brought constituents up to date onthe border crisis, high enery prices and the policies the Democrats have put in place to prevent new exploration and drilling for oil. He lastly made a passionate plea to keep Oklahoma and other states right to life states by passing and enforcing strict anti-abortion laws.
