Posted: Jun 03, 2022 9:43 AMUpdated: Jun 03, 2022 11:02 AM

Garrett Giles

A man is in critical condition after he swerved to avoid striking an animal with his motorcycle.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Glen Salmon, 73, of Ponca City, was traveling southbound on City View Road east of McCord in Osage County of Thursday night. Salmon swerved when an animal entered the roadway, causing his Harley to depart the street to the right and re-enter from the left. The vehicle would skid on its side before coming to rest.

The man was transported by helicopter to the OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City where he was admitted in critical condition with head, trunk internal, trunk external and arm injuries.