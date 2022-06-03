Posted: Jun 03, 2022 9:58 AMUpdated: Jun 03, 2022 9:59 AM

Garrett Giles

The deadline to request absentee ballots by mail is approaching as the Washington County Election Board must receive them no later than 5:00 p.m. on Monday, June 13.

Yvonne House, the Washington County Election Board's Secretary, says absentee voting is available to all voters and can be submitted several ways. House says no excuse is needed to vote by absentee ballot in Oklahoma, and it is easy to apply. She says voters can submit their application online, in-person, by fax, mail, or even email.

Voters can apply online using the OK Voter Portal here. Applications are also available at the Washington County Election Board or can be downloaded here.

House reminds voters that only the applicant can submit his or her own absentee ballot application. She says it is against the law to submit an absentee ballot application for another person.

Voters with questions about absentee voting should contact the Washington County Election Board at 918.337.2850 or washingtoncounty@elections.ok.gov.

The Washington County Election Board is located at 401 S. Johnstone Avenue, Suite 4, in Bartlesville City Hall. Regular office hours are 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.