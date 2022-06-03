The Washington County Commissioners will consider several items for when they reconvene.

The Disaster Recovery Plan for the Washington County Detention Center will be weighed. A license agreement for a temporary staging area between the Commissioners and Public Service Company of Oklahoma on a one-year term will be considered as well.

Other items on the agenda include:

----------

Possible approval of a resolution regarding IRS regulations concerning compensation procedures required by Fair Labor Standards Act, presented by Washington County Election Board Secretary Yvonne House.

Consideration to approve a software service agreement with Price Quote and W9 between Monsido, Inc. and the Commissioners, presented by Rene Hurd for fiscal year 2022-2023.

A claim for salary and benefits for the Washington County Election Board Secretary for May 2022 may be approved.

Report of officers from Washington County Health Department for May 2022 will be weighed.

Report of officers of depository accounts from the Washington County Treasurer's Office for May 2022 will be considered.

Possible approval of the Washington County Clerk's report of depository accounts for May 2022.

Possible approval of Washington County Election Board of depository account for May 2022.

The holiday schedule for calendar year 2023 may be approved.

----------

The Washington County Commissioners will meet at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, June 6 on the second floor of the Administration Building, located at 400 S. Johnstone Avenue in Bartlesville.