Ty Loftis

A Nowata County man is being charged with aggravated trafficking in illegal drugs and being in possession of a firearm after former conviction of two or more felonies.

On April 5th, multiple agencies from across the region joined forces to execute a search warrant at a residence in western Nowata County. The 400 acre ranch, belonging to Michael Geeding, contained several barns and while searching one of those barns, agents located a bucket that had been buried under a pile of hay. Several brick type bundles of methamphetamine were located inside the plastic bucket.

Agents also located several firearms hidden throughout the residence, outbuildings and inside vehicles parked on the property. Several vacuum sealed bundles of money was also found on the property. In all, agents found approximately 10.5 pounds of methamphetamine, 96 firearms and more than $83,000 in cash.

Geeding is being held at the Nowata County Jail without bond.

(Photo Courtesy of the Nowata County Sheriff's Office Facebook Page.)